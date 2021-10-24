Tony Nese In Crowd For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

There was a surprise guest in attendance for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as former WWE wrestler Tony Nese was in the crowd. A shot of him was shown on the broadcast and AEW pointed it out on social media. Nese was released from the WWE back in back in June. It’s unknown if he will sign with AEW or not at this point.

