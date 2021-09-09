Tony Nese Looking Forward to Not Just Wrestling the Same People Each Week, 205 Live Talents Respond

Tony Nese is excited about being able to face some different talent following his WWE release, and took to Twitter to expound upon that notion. Nese, who was among those released by WWE on June 25th, was a regular on 205 Live where the same stars typically worked different configurations of matches against each other. Posting to Twitter yesterday, Nese expressed that as much as he enjoyed working with those names, he was looking for a change of pace.

Nese wrote:

“Although the talent I’ve mixed it up with for the past few years was some of the best talent in the world. I really can’t wait to not wrestle the same f’n names every week.”

The WWE alumnus then took to his account today to respond to fans who took that as a diss against the 205 Live roster, denying that was the case. He wrote:

“To those of you who only ever see the negative in things. This was a light hearted joke. 205ers are family and we would have wrestled eachother for the rest of our lives with a huge smile (and we would always kill it). Sometimes families tease eachother and make jokes.”

Lince Dorado and Cedric Alexander have both responded with their own jokes, with Dorado saying he “Didn’t like our 100 week main event run” while Alexander said, “Hey you shush!!! We had a GREAT 187 week run”

Nese’s 90-day no-compete clause expires on September 25th, and he will make his first post-WWE appearance at Daily Wrestling’s event on that day in Pompano Beach, Florida against Dragon Bane.

