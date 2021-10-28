Tony Nese To Make AEW In-Ring Debut on AEW Dark

Tony Nese is set to make his in-ring debut for AEW on next week’s AEW Dark. AEW posted a video of Nese, who confirmed in an interview that he had signed with the company, speaking with Tony Schiavone and calling out Fuego Del Sol.

“Well, I heard that AEW is the hottest professional wrestling company right now,” Nese said (per Wrestling Inc). “So, what perfect place for The Premier Athlete, the hottest free agent in professional wrestling, what a perfect place for me to sign to? But there’s just one thing that I can’t get out of my head, and that’s this stacked AEW roster, and half of them don’t even belong in the same ring as The Premier Athlete.

“So I’m not even gonna waste any time, next week on AEW Dark, I’m going to start picking off names, one by one, starting with Fuego Del Sol. Del Sol, I’m going to prove to you and everybody else out there that you don’t belong in the same ring as The Premier Athlete.”