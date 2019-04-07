WWE News: Tony Nese Reacts to Cruiserweight Title Win, Carmella Reveals Secret to WrestleMania Success

– WWE posted video of Tony Nese and Carmella commenting on their wins at WrestleMania 35. You can see videos below of Nese and Carmella commenting on their wins for the Cruiserweight Championship and in the Women’s Battle Royal, respectively.

“Oh, there’s so many emotions running through me right now,” Nese said. “I mean, excitement and just — it’s hard to explain but you know, my path in 205 [Live] didn’t exactly start out the way I wanted it to. I had a lot of downs before I had my ups. But I know if I just kept pushing, and kept pushing, one day I’d have my moment. And I couldn’t think of a better moment then doing it at WrestleMania, miles away from my hometown and winning the Cruiserweight Championship. I mean, this is the greatest feeling. I honestly don’t know how it can get any bigger than this right now for me, but I’m just focused on this moment right now.”

EXCLUSIVE: @TonyNese revels in his #CruiserweightChampionship triumph at #WrestleMania35 after bringing home the gold just miles away from where he grew up in Long Island, N.Y.! pic.twitter.com/dzUU9mPSzC — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019

Carmella was asked about her strategy going into her match and said, “Well you know, of course I always want to win. But at the same time, I’m out there with all these amazing female competitors. But you know, Carmella was just a little more money tonight, honey.”

EXCLUSIVE: A victorious @CarmellaWWE reveals her secret to success in the Women's #WrestleMania Battle Royal. pic.twitter.com/jrRxsN5FtQ — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019

