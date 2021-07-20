Tony Nese Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction to His WrestleMania 35 Match With Buddy Murphy

– Speaking to Tommy Dreamer on the House of Hardcore podcast, Tony Nese discussed his WrestleMania 35 Kickoff show match against Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweigh title. Nese defeated Murphy at the event to capture belt, and he received a positive reaction backstage from Vince McMahon after the match. Below is an excerpt from Tony Nese (via Fightful):

“Yeah (that was my crowning moment), absolutely. That moment felt amazing. At times where, you kind of felt like an Indy show that was attached to a major company, at that moment I felt like I was part of the company. It was a really cool experience. Believe it or not, a great story, as I came into the back, Vince (McMahon) was already in Gorilla, which I was absolutely surprised that I was already there and ready to go. He looked up at me and said, ‘That’s how you start WrestleMania.’ He shook my hand and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is the greatest thing ever.’ That day was one of the coolest experiences and one of my crowning moments in the company.”