WWE News: Tony Nese Takes Over 205 Live Twitter Account, Synopsis For Next Week’s Miz & Mrs, New Smackdown Book Available Now

May 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE Cruiserweight champion Tony Nese has officially taken over the 205 Live Twitter account and has been tweeting from it all day.

– Here’s a synopsis for next week’s episode of Miz and Mrs: Mike and Marjo post embarrassing online videos of each other; Maryse returns to the WWE ring.

– DK Publishing released their book WWE Smackdown: 20 Years and Counting by Jake Black and Dean Miller today.

Here’s a synopsis: Relive the greatest moments, biggest superstar debuts, and key matches of WWE SmackDown

This action-packed anniversary edition covers 20 years of WWE’s popular blue brand-SmackDown. Spectacular full-color photographs from WWE’s own archive capture the most unforgettable moments, both in the ring and behind the scenes.

Key matches are explored in depth: relive the moment when Triple H and Shawn Michaels double-crossed The Rock for the WWE Championship, John Cena’s rivalry with Undertaker, Rey Mysterio’s awe-inspiring debut, and Stone Cold Steve Austin’s disastrous run-in with Booker T in a supermarket. This dynamic book celebrates all the most exciting matches, celebrity appearances, and controversies in SmackDown history. Packed with vital stats and info on your favorite WWE Superstars, WWE SmackDown: 20 Years and Counting will get you ready to “lay the smack down!” for another 20 years.

