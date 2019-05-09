WWE News: Tony Nese Taking Over 205 Live Twitter Account Tomorrow, Highlights From NXT UK

– Tony Nese has announced that he will be taking over the Twitter account for 205 Live next month. Nese took to his own Twitter account to reveal that he will be doing a Q&A, posting videos and more as he gets ready for his match with Ligero next week.

Tomorrow I will be taking over the @WWE205Live account. Join me all day for exclusive videos, Q & A, and more as I prepare for my upcoming match with @Ligero1 on #205Live in London as well as my upcoming Title defense at #MITB against @AriyaDaivariWWE #PremierAthlete#WWE — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) May 8, 2019

– WWE posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see them below: