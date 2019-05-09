wrestling / News

WWE News: Tony Nese Taking Over 205 Live Twitter Account Tomorrow, Highlights From NXT UK

May 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Nese WWE 205 LIve

– Tony Nese has announced that he will be taking over the Twitter account for 205 Live next month. Nese took to his own Twitter account to reveal that he will be doing a Q&A, posting videos and more as he gets ready for his match with Ligero next week.

– WWE posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see them below:

