WWE News: Tony Nese Is Tired of Drake Maverick’s Story, Stock Closes Up

– Tony Nese is done hearing about Drake Maverick’s story as the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament plays out. As you no doubt know, Maverick has been promoting his final matches with WWE as part of the tournament, being one of those released by WWE this month amid the pandemic. Nese appeared in a new video hyping his match with Maverick tonight and took the opportunity to heel it up.

“Are we still talking about Drake Maverick and his story,” Nese asked. “As far as I see it, Drake Maverick doesn’t even work here. But I do, and the real story of this tournament is Tony Nese becoming two-time Cruiserweight Champion. You think you saw Drake Maverick cry? Wait til you see what I do to him tonight.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.18 on Wednesday, up $0.81 (1.83%) from the previous closing price. That marks the highest closing price for the stock since March 3rd when it ended at $45.20. The market as a whole was up 2.21% on the day.