Tony Nese vs Drew Gulak Announced For 205 Live Main Event
– 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick posted a video on Twitter today announcing that Drew Gulak will face former partner and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in a non-title match in the main event of tonight’s edition of 205 Live. This is a rematch from the recent Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s tournament, which Nese won to go on to face Buddy Murphy for the title at WrestleMania 35. According to Maverick, Gulak felt Nese’s win was a fluke. The tweet can be seen below:
Per General Manager @WWEMaverick, the main event of #205Live will be #CruiserweightChampion @TonyNese facing his former best friend @DrewGulak in a rematch from the #CruiserweightChampionship Tournament…only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/KEdbd1Gdcf
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) April 30, 2019
