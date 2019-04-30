Tony Nese vs Drew Gulak Announced For 205 Live Main Event

– 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick posted a video on Twitter today announcing that Drew Gulak will face former partner and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in a non-title match in the main event of tonight’s edition of 205 Live. This is a rematch from the recent Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s tournament, which Nese won to go on to face Buddy Murphy for the title at WrestleMania 35. According to Maverick, Gulak felt Nese’s win was a fluke. The tweet can be seen below: