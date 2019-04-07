wrestling / News

Tony Nese Wins WWE Cruiserweight Title At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Tony Nese WrestleMania 35

Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy with the Running Nese to win the WWE Cruiserweight Title in the WrestleMania 35 pre-show opener. Pics and video from the bout are below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

