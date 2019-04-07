wrestling / News
Tony Nese Wins WWE Cruiserweight Title At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)
Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy with the Running Nese to win the WWE Cruiserweight Title in the WrestleMania 35 pre-show opener. Pics and video from the bout are below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.
This is @TonyNese. @TonyNese moves like a #Cruiserweight and hits like a heavyweight.@TonyNese is really fun to watch. #205Live #WrestleMania @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/ZXHN9POWE5
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
An INCREDIBLE moonsault from @TonyNese connects on the WWE #CruiserweightChampion @WWE_Murphy! #WrestleMania #Kickoff pic.twitter.com/FTgzZQDYiJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Take to the skies, and don't look back. #205Live #WrestleMania @TonyNese @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/LUrHM5fAo0
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
WHAT A HOMECOMING! Long Island's own @TonyNese has DEFEATED @WWE_Murphy to become the NEW #Cruiserweight Champion! #WrestleMania #205Live pic.twitter.com/eoQA8TpckG
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
#PremierAthlete. Premier #WrestleMania. Premier #Cruiserweight Championship reign.
Congrats, @TonyNese! #205Live pic.twitter.com/Ikd21joyug
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) April 7, 2019
