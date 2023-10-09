Tony Schiavone Named 2024 Gordon Solie Award Recipient By Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

The George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced that Tony Schiavone will receive the 2024 Gordon Solie Award. The announcement reads:

Tony Schiavone Named 2024 Gordon Solie Award Recipient

All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) Tony Schiavone is the company’s lead play-by-play announcer, an in-ring and backstage interviewer, a producer, a podcaster and he has just added one more title to his resume; Hall of Fame member.

Today, The George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame announced that Tony Schiavone will be receiving the prestigious 2024 Gordon Solie Award. Schiavone joins the namesake of the award, Gordon Solie, AEW’s Jim Ross, and podcaster Conrad Thompson as the fourth recipient of the honor. The Gordon Solie Award is given to individuals who exhibit excellence in the field of wrestling commentary, embodying Solie’s commitment to the craft.