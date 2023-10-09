wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone Named 2024 Gordon Solie Award Recipient By Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame
The George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced that Tony Schiavone will receive the 2024 Gordon Solie Award. The announcement reads:
Tony Schiavone Named 2024 Gordon Solie Award Recipient
All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) Tony Schiavone is the company’s lead play-by-play announcer, an in-ring and backstage interviewer, a producer, a podcaster and he has just added one more title to his resume; Hall of Fame member.
Today, The George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame announced that Tony Schiavone will be receiving the prestigious 2024 Gordon Solie Award. Schiavone joins the namesake of the award, Gordon Solie, AEW’s Jim Ross, and podcaster Conrad Thompson as the fourth recipient of the honor. The Gordon Solie Award is given to individuals who exhibit excellence in the field of wrestling commentary, embodying Solie’s commitment to the craft.
More Trending Stories
- Muhammad Hassan On Why He Was Given His Anti-American Character, Not Turning It Down
- B-Fab at the Beach in a Bikini, Maxxine Dupri, Alexa Bliss Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Note on Damian Priest Not Being Cleared for Raw, WWE Loading Up Shows This Week
- Ted DiBiase Explains What Prevented Hercules From Being A Bigger Star