Tony Schiavone On Why AEW All In Was A ‘Surreal’ Experience For Him

In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful, Tony Schiavone described his experience at AEW All In in London this past Saturday, calling it ‘surreal’. Here are highlights:

On how big of a moment All In was: “It was. But backstage, where my job is… I don’t want to downplay how big the event was because my god, and there’s been pictures put out there of me standing in the ring and the fans being so kind and so receptive and even singing my name. That’s what made it special. But to me, it was just another wrestling event. Does that make any sense to you? Backstage, we did the same thing. We went over stuff, we had our own different rooms, we had catering backstage. But then when we walked from backstage into the actual pitch itself, then we realized how monumental this event was. But backstage, where I spent most of my day, it was just like another wrestling show. But then when I walked out, it was unbelievable.”

On how special the show was: “I got there early, and hung out in our rooms, and then did some work until the show started. Then when I walked out, it was like, ‘Holy shit.’ We talk about, ‘It’s gonna be a big event. Over 80,000 fans.’ But you don’t really get the feeling until you walk out there. It was pretty special.”

On the surreal experience: “Yeah, it was surreal. This whole life that I’ve had for, it’ll be five years in August, this whole life that I’ve had with AEW has been surreal. Great fans. Great times, buddy. Now we gotta pick up on that momentum and keep momentum moving forward. Sometimes your life goes so fast, you don’t have a chance to sit back and reflect on it. This gives me a chance to do it. But it hasn’t hit me yet. I don’t know if it ever will hit. I know you and I have talked about, and people have talked about Tony Schiavone’s ‘Hall of Fame career.’ I go, ‘bullshit’ to that. [Conrad says he’s had one.] Yeah, I have. I guess if I had to sit back and think about it, yeah, the run in WCW, Jim Crockett Promotions, WWF, MLW. Getting to work for Jimmy Crockett, for Vince McMahon, for Eric Bischoff, Tony Khan, it’s been a pretty good one. I’m very fortunate.”