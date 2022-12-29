Tony Schiavone Says AEW Believes in Ricky Starks, Expects To See Him Featured More

Tony Schiavone sees Ricky Starks as a rising star in AEW and expects to see more of him in featured spots in the company. Schiavone recently spoke about Starks, who battled MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, during a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Starks’ future in AEW: “I think you’re going to see a lot more Ricky Starks in featured events. I think the company believes in him.”

On Starks’ mic talents and his wanting to retape last week’s pre-taped interview: Obviously he can talk… He wanted to do it again, and he got a couple of us involved and we tried to convince him, ‘Do not do it again because it’s great.’ And he said, ‘Well, it’s not anything like the live interview that I did the week before after the battle royal.’ And this is where the kids need to understand, you can’t compare a live interview to a backstage pre-tape interview because you draw to the passion of the crowd, you were actually talking to MJF and you were pumped up. It’s two different things entirely.”

On his own appreciation of Starks: “I like Ricky Starks too. I think Ricky’s going to be an even bigger star than he is now and I’m glad we’re giving him a push.”