Tony Schiavone Says AEW is Bringing In a Big Name, Confirms He’s Not Joining the Company

– Tony Schiavone cleared up questions about whether he was going to AEW and said the company is bringing in a new big name. Speaking on the Ross Report (per SE Scoops), Schiavone said he won’t be signing with the company. Highlights are below:

On the possibility of him going to AEW: “I’m not going to AEW. I’ve got too much going on and I don’t want to. Cody and I were doing some work for Starrcast, because I’m doing some work behind the scenes with Conrad. That was a misnomer out there … I ain’t doing that. I’ve got too much going on in my life, I really do.”

Tony Schiavone on AEW’s future: “I think Cody is a smart kid and the Bucks obviously have made quite a name for themselves. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, I just think this is a great time for pro wrestling. They’re going to do some great things in wrestling, including bringing in somebody who has a great, great national name for himself, and I’ll just let it go with that. They’re doing things the right way and I’m pretty excited for them.”