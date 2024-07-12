Tony Schiavone Thinks AEW Has Done a Good Job Of Making Its Own Stars

Tony Schiavone believes that AEW has done well with making its own stars, noting that it’s the key to a successful major wrestling company. Schiavone weighed in on the matter on his What Happened When? podcast, noting that he believes AEW has done well building up talent like MJF, Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page and more.

“It’s important for a promotion to make its own stars, and I think AEW is,” Schiavone said (per Fightful). “With MJF, like him or not, with the Young Bucks, with Hangman Adam Page, who to me is going to be a great freaking heel, holy shit, and with Will Ospreay, who obviously became a star with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but I think it’s an exciting time because we’ve got stars. Swerve Strickland is another one. We’ve got stars that we have made in AEW, and I think that is the key to any good company.”

He continued, “Sure, Bryan Danielson gets the big pops, and I get that, and deservedly so. Claudio [Castagnoli], Jon Moxley, those are guys who were established stars and made stars by WWE. But here they are in AEW, and I think it’s a great combination.”

Swerve Strickland is the current AEW World Champion and, should he hold onto it until then, will defend it against Bryan Danielson at AEW All In.