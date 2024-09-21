Tony Schiavone Says He’s Always Happy To See Chris Jericho On AEW TV

Tony Schiavone enjoys seeing Chris Jericho on AEW TV, as he recently noted. The AEW commentator mentioned the Learning Tree on the latest episode of his What Happened When? podcast, noting that he knows Jericho gets criticism from fans but that he’s always excited to see the star perform.

“I’m always pumped when Chris Jericho is in the event or is wrestling for us or is doing an angle because he’s so cool,” Schiavone said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “And I know he gets a lot of heat because a lot of fans say ‘Well, he’s not [in] the shape he used to be.’ Of course, he’s not. None of us are at that age, but I really enjoy everything he does and all the effort he puts into it.”

Jericho and The Learning Tree has been feuding with Orange Cassidy and the Conglomeration as of late, with Cassidy defeating Jericho on this week’s Dynamite.