On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed WCW Battle Bowl being the worst tournament in wrestling. You can check out some highlights below:

On the use of tournaments in wrestling: “There have been good ones and bad ones. It depends on how — their position depends on who you have in the tournament. I go back to when it was probably — it was maybe a couple of years before this, or at least a year before this when Kip Frye developed the tournament for the United States Tag Team Championship. And we had JR and I on either side of this big bracket poster, and we were talking about it. And Kip was on the on the deis. And I remember after it’s all done he said, ‘So what do you think?’ And I went, ‘Well it is just for the US belt. You know, it’s not for the for the World Tag Team belt. And he said, ‘Why don’t you tell me that to start out with?’ ‘You’re the boss buddy. You didn’t ask me.'”

Tony Schiavone on King of the Ring being better than Battle Bowl in WCW: “You know, I think it’s a lot better than Battle Bowl, which, to me, is the worst concept ever. But hey, any tournament that’s going to give me Mr. Perfect against Bret Hart, I’m for.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit What Happened When with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.