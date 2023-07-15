wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone Explains Why Big Bill Is One Of His Favorites
Tony Schiavone has Big Bill on his list of favorite wrestlers, and he recently explained why. The AEW announcer weighed in on the topic during a recent episode of What Happened When, noting that his opinion of Bill has changed since he first saw him on WWE TB in 2017.
“Speaking of big guys, I need to say this again,” Schiavone said (per Fightful). “It needs to be said because I really feel very strongly about this. When I first started watching wrestling again in 2017, thanks to you, the first person I saw was Big Cass walk out, and I said to you, ‘Who the f**k is this, and why the f**k is he on my TV screen?’ That’s because I was getting back into it.”
He continued, “But now, Big Bill is one of my favorites because not only does he look great, for a big guy, he looks tremendous. He is truly one of the great guys. I thought he and Brian Cage on Rampage just a week ago looked sensational. I thought they had a great match. I even told him so. I told him, I said, ‘Bill, you and Cage against Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal was a great match for Rampage, and it was.’ So props to Big Bill. Good guy, and a New York Yankees fan. I have a lot of time for him.”
