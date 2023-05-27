Tony Schiavone Checked On Kenny Omega & Jon Moxley After Cage Match, Which Spot Worried Him

On the latest episode of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone talked about wrestlers in AEW taking big risks during their matches. The recent steel cage match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley was brought up, where they used various weapons, including glass. This concerned him, and he went to check on them after the match. You can check out the highlights below:

On checking on the two: “’Kenny, are you okay? Mox, are you okay?’ They did something that I’ve never seen. Of course, obviously, you’ve seen it. And maybe wrestling fans have seen it, but I’ve seen light tubes, I’ve never seen anybody come up with a bag of glass. I’ve seen them come up with a bag of tacks. But never the bag of glass. And that’s really dangerous because that shit and get embedded in your back. And you may have to have like have him cut out. So I was concerned about both of them, really.”

On making a habit of checking on talent after crazy matches: “I always do this. I mentioned that when guys do crazy stuff, I’ll always thank them for a great show, for, yes, risking their health and their body to give us a great show. Because that’s what they do, you can work on different spots in the ring. But when it comes to. Furniture or glass or tax or steel, you kind of really never know what’s gonna happen. That’s right, you really do. You can’t prepare for it. That’s why I said that to them.”

