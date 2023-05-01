Tony Schiavone Cites “The Story” As His Primary Factor To Draw In A Wrestling Audience

Speaking recently on his What Happened When podcast, AEW’s Tony Schiavone took some time to deconstruct the methodology by which a talent or a promotion attacts the audience and helps viewers invest in their production (per Wrestling Inc). Schiavone cited the impact a well-cut promo has to build audience interest and expressed his view that a good promo leads to a good story — which, in Schiavone’s mind, might arguably be more important than the execution of a particular match for holding audience interest. For more details, you can find a few highlights from Schiavone and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On the need to build the narrative via mic work to connect with the audience: “I think being able to do promos is the only way you can legitimately get over. So great promos are the hallmark of great storylines.”

On how the industry was initially built on stories: “Like old studio wrestling back in the day, it was the story and not the wrestling that brought you in as a viewer. This day and age is different, back then it was stories, not matches.”

On how an audience can be drawn in by both aspects of the production: “I think great matches make you want to see the guys and want to watch wrestling again. And I think great stories also bring you in.”