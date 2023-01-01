Tony Schiavone Comments On Eric Bischoff-Ric Flair Feud, Says They’re Both Full of It

In the latest episode of his podcast for AdFreeShows (via Wrestling Inc, Tony Schiavone gave his thoughts on the recent feud between Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff and he didn’t mince words. The feud reportedly began when Bischoff said that the Four Horsemen were a regional draw compared to Hogan’s ability to draw nationwide.

Schiavone said: “Yeah, the numbers prove that they drew. Now did they draw the numbers of Hulk Hogan? I don’t know. First of all, you gotta keep in mind that both Bischoff and Flair are full of sh*t completely, okay? So when you bring that into the equation and you sit there and you listen to people, two people, you look at them and listen to them going back and forth and you think, ‘Both these guys are full of sh*t, I oughta make my own decisions. The Horsemen were big in the southeast. He wanted to get rid of that so he thought in his mind that he had to move on with that and that’s why that Hogan was brought in. To say that the Horsemen were as big as Hulk Hogan, of course, they weren’t. There are not many people in this business who has been as big as Hulk Hogan, but they were big and they were draws because I saw it, I was there.“