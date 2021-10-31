Tony Schiavone Comments On Why He Thinks Fans Are Booing Cody Rhodes

During a Q&A on Ad Free Shows (via Wrestlingnews.co), Tony Schiavone spoke about why he believes fans have started to boo Cody Rhodes at AEW events and said that Cody does still get cheered. Here are highlights:

On why Cody gets booed: “Cody has a reality show and he gets his own special entrance. I understand he’s getting booed, but he gets cheered a lot too. I’m in the arena so I can hear it and see it much more than you guys can. I think he got cheered as much as he got booed in Orlando, it’s just the people who boo are much louder and more obnoxious. I even saw pictures afterwards of guys who were taking selfies with him saying, ‘Hey, I booed him, but he’s a great guy’, which he is. When Justin Roberts started calling him ‘The Prince of Wrestling’, that kind of stuck in people’s craw as well. He started winning matches. Obviously, he’s an EVP so everybody thinks that he gets preferential treatment, and that’s not true. I mean, he lost the first two matches to Malakai Black, so he hasn’t won all of his matches. He lost to Brodie (Lee). It’s not that he wins every match he’s in. Some people just don’t like him. I happen to like him because I like his family.”

On if AEW will get a streaming service: “Yes I do. I think we’re going to see a streaming service. This is my thought. I don’t know anything for sure. Just by talking to people, I think there’s going to be a streaming service by the end of 2022. I do know that there were people in Warner Media that I knew, that I still know, that have nothing to do with AEW that told me, ‘You know that AEW is going to be part of HBO Max.’ I remember asking somebody in the front office, not Tony (Khan), ‘Are we going to be on HBO Max?’ They said, ‘Yeah, until they want to come up with a lot more money.’ I think we’re going to end up getting our own streaming service. I’m just trying to fill in all the blanks here from what I’ve heard. It’s not really on Tony’s radar right now, but I’m sure there are people in the office that are working that out for him.”