Tony Schiavone Comments on Ric Flair’s Health Scare & Recovery, Commentating For MLW: One-Shot

– WCW announcing alum Tony Schiavone did an interview with The Gorilla Position promoting his return to commentary for MLW: One-Shot, discussing Ric Flair’s health scare and more. Highlights are below:

On hosting his What Happened When Monday podcast and its success: “Conrad contacted me at the first of the year and gave me a pitch on what he thought we could do, as a podcast. To be honest, I didn’t really think people wanted to hear me talk anymore, but he told me he thought there was an audience for it. (Thompson) convinced me to do it. We started the 30th of January and the response has shocked me… It really has…For guys who watched wrestling back in the 90’s, they want to re-live those years and find out all they can about it,” Schiavone said. “The audience has really gotten into it, so, it’s been a great success for us.”

On Ric Flair’s recent health scare: “The surgery was touch and go. And, then about two weeks later, I saw that (Flair) did a promo on social media, and I just thought- damn, he’s kicked out…I think we’re all fortunate that he’s still going to be with us.”

On his return to wrestling commentary for MLW One-Shot: “I really wonder if I can do it. I know wrestling has gone through a great change in the almost 17 years since I done it and a lot of things are different. I don’t think I’ll have any problems putting over the action, and I’m hoping that I’m still able to do it well…I just hope I can keep up with it now. [laughs] I’m just wondering if I still got it. I guess we’ll see.”