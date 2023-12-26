Tony Schiavone Weighs In On Comparisons Between Goldberg & Ultimate Warrior

Tony Schiavone recently shared his thoughts on comparisons that have been made between The Ultimate Warrior and Goldberg. The AEW announcer talked about Ultimate Warrior on the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast, and talked about the similarities and differences between the two WWE Hall of Famers. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On comparsions between the two: “That makes sense, Goldberg did not have a strong promo, he was strong, big and powerful, didn’t really stay in the ring that long… Of course the Ultimate Warrior was pretty weird because all that he talked about, and Goldberg was kind of this real tough, rough, former football player.”

On Warrior’s famous entrance: “I always thought that he didn’t do a good enough job of milking the entrance, and I knew that was his character. He sprinted to the ring, grabbed the ropes, shook the ropes, compare that to Hulk Hogan, who took his time and was talking as he came to the ring… I’m sorry, I never got the Ultimate Warrior, I never understood him. I just never [got him], you know everybody always says that he blew up within the first three minutes of the match, but you can see that he’s taking his time to get back into the ring.”