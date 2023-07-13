wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone on Dealing With Being a ‘Whipping Boy’ for Eric Bischoff in WCW
July 13, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone revealed that he would sometimes be the whipping boy of a frustrated Eric Bischoff when Schiavone was working for Bischoff in WCW. Schiavone stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Sometimes I was [Eric Bischoff’s] whipping boy when he was frustrated. He got on me a lot, but I didn’t care because he depended on me and he was good to me, basically.”
