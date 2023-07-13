– During a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone revealed that he would sometimes be the whipping boy of a frustrated Eric Bischoff when Schiavone was working for Bischoff in WCW. Schiavone stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Sometimes I was [Eric Bischoff’s] whipping boy when he was frustrated. He got on me a lot, but I didn’t care because he depended on me and he was good to me, basically.”