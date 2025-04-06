Tony Schiavone Discusses The Lost Art Of House Shows In Wrestling

On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed the importance of house shows in wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On going to WCW house shows: “I’ve done a lot of house shows as ring announcer. There was obviously a different vibe to a house show on many levels. Of course, with the cameras there, the guys are thinking, ‘This could be televised, so it’s not like a real house show.’ But just away from the regular television, it was really cool to be able to go out with the guys and go to a show that wasn’t televised. And I did a lot of those back in the JCP era. I loved them. I really did.”

On specialty of house shows: “I miss the house shows, I agree. It’s just a different vibe to it, a lot of excitement. The guys approach it differently. And it’s one of them lost arts, man. You know, it’s like any other sport. I’ve said this many times, college football is not a football game anymore. It’s a television show. So television has changed the dynamic of everything. And then with streaming, and the money that television networks and streaming services are putting out. The reason college football is in the shape it’s in is because all the money ESPN and CBS is paying for all this stuff, right? And Fox, FS1, geez. They make millions, billions of dollars.”

“So it’s just changed. You know, it’s they used to not take all these television timeouts, remember back in the day? But they do now. Why? Because that’s where the money is. The same thing as wrestling. These shows, the only really income you make from house shows are the gates, or unless someone paid you to come in there. But television, you get all the commercials.”

