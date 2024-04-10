Tony Schiavone Doesn’t Know What All In Footage Will Air on Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW is advertising that The Young Bucks will present backstage footage from last year’s All In and will discuss it for the first time ever on tonight’s Dynamite. While it was reported by Dave Meltzer that it will be footage of the CM Punk & Dave Meltzer incident, AEW has yet to actually confirm that is the case. In the latest episode of What Happened When (vIa Fightful), Tony Schiavone says he doesn’t know what footage is going to air tonight.

He said: “I have no idea what this footage that is going to air tonight on Dynamite is. I have no idea what it is. Done. Don’t know what it is. I don’t know what it is. I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if it’s an angle. I don’t know what it is. I said what I said on Collision. I was told what to say, I said it. I have no idea where we’re going. As announcers, I’m telling you this, we know the matches, but we have no idea what direction we’re going in anything until we get to the show that night. We really don’t, and sometimes, we don’t know until we’re told in our headset as things are progressing. It’s always been that way, as far as being told things in our headset. It’s not necessarily just for AEW. Things were like that with the Crocketts, things were like that in WCW. Boy, were they. Things were like that in WWE. Sometimes, announcers are told things, and sometimes they’re not, and sometimes we like things not to be told to us. I love things not to be told to me.“