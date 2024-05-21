– During a recent edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed Bryan Danielson wrestling on both last Satuday’s AEW Collision and again tonight on Dynamite. Below are some highlights:

Bryan Danielson on : “Back to Bryan Danielson wrestling on Saturday and Wednesday, I told him, I said, ‘You’re absolutely insane.’ But that’s the way he is, that’s what he does. I know he said this would be his last year wrestling. I’m not so sure [laughs]. I don’t think…he said ‘before I go quietly in the night.’ I don’t think he’s gonna go quietly in the night. I just don’t.”

On if AEW WrestleDream would be the best place for a sendoff for Danielson: “Could be the the end? Yeah, right, it could be. That is south of Seattle and a little bit northeast of Aberdeen.”

As previously noted, Danielson is scheduled to face Satnam Singh on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.