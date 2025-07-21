Tony Schiavone Thought Dustin Rhodes Winning TNT Title At AEW All In Was ‘Brilliant’

On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster Dustin Rhodes winning the AEW TNT Title at All In: Texas. You can check out some highlights below:

On the moment: “The story of the night was still Dustin. And I say that because — you know, Tony Khan has come up with a lot of great things. And I say that honestly not just to try to kiss the boss’s ass, but he’s come up with a lot of great thing. The Casino Gauntlet, the Timeless Toni Storm character. Everything you see on TV — I mean, he will listen to guys and listen to his staff, but he makes the final decision. He came up with that on the spur of the moment.

“And I told him, I said, ‘That was brilliant. That was absolutely brilliant.’ Because when the four-way was put together, everybody thought that Kyle Fletcher was going to win, I think. And to have Dustin win it in Texas Stadium — unexpectedly — was just… there was legitimate tears. Dustin just broke down.”

On talking with him before the match: “Even before he found out he was wrestling twice, I saw him backstage and he was kind of moving slowly. I said, ‘Are you doing alright?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m sore.’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ I mean, even young men are sore after wrestling, right? And so I really get it.

“But we didn’t know that Adam Cole could not perform until the night before. Probably the morning of. So for Tony to come up with that idea, I think, was his one of the grandest things he’s ever done. And I told him that, it was brilliant. It was the right move to make for the right moment. And I know Dustin was very emotional about it.”

