Tony Schiavone on Why Eddie Kingston Is His Favorite Wrestler of All Time
July 12, 2023 | Posted by
– During the latest edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone had high praise for Eddie Kingston, calling him his favorite wrestler of all time. He stated the following (via Fightful):
“I think it’s probably his top moment. That’s not really saying anything derogatory about what he’s done for us, but I mean, knowing how much he loves pro wrestling from Japan, and just good. I will say it probably til the day I die, he’s my favorite wrestler of all time. He really is, for so many reasons. What Eddie does seems, looks and is real.”
