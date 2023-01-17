Tony Schiavone Enjoyed Working With Tully Blanchard, Wishes Him Well

Tully Blanchard recently announced his AEW days are done, and Tony Schiavone recently weighed in on Blanchard’s exit. As previously noted, Blanchard confirmed in a recent interview with the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast that he’s not with AEW or ROH, and that he “would imagine that my wrestling career is probably over other than doing autograph shows and things.”

On the latest episode of What Happened When for AdFreeShows, Schiavone talked about Blanchard’s exit and how he enjoyed working with the wrestling legend again. He also wished Blanchard the best and said Blanchard has another important job keeping him busy.

“It was fun for me being able to work with him again,” Schiavone said (per Fightful). “I really enjoyed it, and I’ve always enjoyed working with Tully. He was, as we have seen, as we have been watching over the years here on ‘What Happened When’, he was a great talent. I get it. I get that some people want people to remember them as they used to be and not as they are now. Also, he’s got a very important job, working in a prison, working with inmates, trying to get their live back on track. Kudos to him for that. So I get it, and I wish him the best. It was great being able to work with him.”