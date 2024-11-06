Tony Schiavone Explains Why Shelton Benjamin Is Legit

– During a recent edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone shared high praise for recently signed AEW wrestler Shelton Benjamin. Schiavone praised Benjamin as “legit” and more.

Schiavone said on Benjamin (via WrestlingInc.com), “I have a lot of time for Shelton Benjamin. Not only as a wrestler, but as a human being. God, he’s legit. The word was always that, when it comes right down to it, Shelton Benjamin’s probably the toughest guy in wrestling. I’ve heard that for years. And after seeing him in the ring, I can see why they say that.”

Shelton Benjamin is slated to appear on tonight’s Dynamite along with the rest of The Hurt Syndicate. The show is being held at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.