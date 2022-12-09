Tony Schiavone Highlights His Favorite Past Match

Tony Schiavone spoke recently on his On Demand podcast and shared his memory of his favorite match that he attended (per Wrestling Inc). The AEW announcer talked about the emotional stakes of the match and sharing the experience with other fans. You can read a few highlights from Schiavone below.

On the details of his favorite match: “My favorite match attending was at the Greensboro Coliseum in 1978, when Ric Flair and Greg Valentine faced the Andersons [Gene Anderson & Ole Anderson] for the World Tag Team Championship and defeating them that day to become World Tag Team Champions,” said Schiavone. “It was one of those matches that I will never forget. It start out, everyone had a lot of excitement. Back then, everything was kayfabe. We just were all swept up into it. As the match kept building, the fan excitement got more and more.”

On the shared experience of watching with friends: “I remember one of my friends, Tommy, turned to me, a guy who I used to hang out with all the time, turned to me and said, ‘This is the greatest goddamn match I’ve ever seen,’ and I said, ‘Hell yeah, and we are going drink beer on the way home.’ Just a bunch of rednecks going to a wrestling match. That just stuck with me forever as one of my favorite matches.”