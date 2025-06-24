Tony Schiavone Flew Across Country To Adopt a Rescue Dog

Tony Schiavone took a trip across the country in order to adopt a rescue dog. KIRO-TV in Seattle had a feature article on the AEW announcer flying to the area to adopt a rescue dog from Motley Zoo in Monroe.

The story notes that Schiavone saw Saraya show up with a Chihuahua-beagle mix and she told him it came from the Motley Zoo. Schiavone then reached out to the shelter when AEW has a show in Seattle, but the dog breed Schiavone was looking for had been adopted. Schiavone and his wife adopted a beagle in Atlanta and Schiavone used his frequent flyer miles to travel to Seattle and then took an Uber to get a dog, named Dobby.

Schiavone said for the article that when he saw Saraya’s dog he thought “Holy smokes. I love Chihuahuas. I love beagles. It’s perfect.”