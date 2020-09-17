Tony Schiavone Gives Update on AEW TV Deal In India

During last night’s AEW Dynamite post-show (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Schiavone provided an update on a possible TV deal for AEW in India, as there is a lot of fan demand for the show there.

He said: “India is a huge market and we have been receiving a lot of comments, tweets, and emails from fans there, wondering when Dynamite will land on their TV screens. I do know that they are working on it. We all realize that India is a huge TV market for pro wrestling. It hasn’t gone unnoticed. However, TV deals always take a long time to get done. So, I do plead with our fans in India to be patient. But I can assure you that we will be in India soon.“