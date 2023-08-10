– On the latest edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed getting to call the wild Parking Lot Brawl featuring The Best Friends vs. The Blackpool Combat Club on last week’s AEW Rampage along with how he’s had a busy travel schedule as of late. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Schiavone on calling the Parking Lot Brawl: “I was really thrilled that I was able to call a match and be able to call the parking lot match because I’d talked to Tony [Khan] about me doing some play-by-play again. I said I’d like to give it a shot, and then he let me do that. He and I worked together on it. The only thing I was really happy about my work was, like most people in broadcasting, I’m very critical of my own work. I just was glad my voice held out. I was thrilled about that. My voice made it the entire way. I didn’t think it would. But I was happy about that.”

On his recent travel schedule: “Let me start on Wednesday in Tampa, when we did Dynamite. Then I had to go to Jacksonville on Thursday to do the parking lot match. So we did that on Thursday. We stayed so late doing the parking lot match that I didn’t go to bed at all. I just went basically right back to the hotel and packaged my bags and flew to Detroit. Did an autograph signing, and it was really good. I had a great time. Then the next morning, got up early and flew to Atlanta. Picked up my car and drove to [the arena] for the event that night, Collision.”