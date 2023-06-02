Tony Schiavone Explains His Own History With Jim Ross

Speaking recently on What Happened When, Tony Schiavone recounted his history working alongside Jim Ross under the auspices of JCP, WCW, and AEW (via Wrestling Inc). He shared some details about times of tension that occurred and his admiration for Ross over the course of their work. You can find a few highlights from Schiavone and listen to the full podcast below.

On his initial reaction to Ross joining JCP in 1987: “When he first came in, I wasn’t exactly sure how they would use me. There’s always a paranoia in wrestling, and I think it comes from the old days [of] not trusting promoters. Did I feel threatened by JR? At first, I did. But when I got to know him, I realized he was really easy to work with, and he was a good advisor to me. He’s basically the one that negotiated my contract when WCW took over from Jim Crockett Promotions. He used to tell me, ‘You always have to think you’re the best announcer in wrestling.’ He said I shouldn’t be doing this if didn’t believe that.”

On the fact that David Crockett had greater issues with Ross’ arrival than Schiavone did: “I think David thought JR came in and broke up the Crockett-Schiavone team, which he did. I don’t think David ever said anything about it, but I got a feeling he was [upset].”

On the WON article that suggested Ross and Schiavone’s personal heat was why Schiavone left for WWE temporarily: “That’s a lie and it’s bullshit. When I went to WWF, I wrote Jim a nice letter on how much he meant to my career. Now, Jim and I didn’t stay in contact, but that’s just the kind of person I am. No, we did not have any heat. That is a lie by Dave Meltzer, is what it is. There’s no basis for that at all. I got along with Jim and admired him.”

On his admiration for Ross and how he expresses it: “I told him, ‘Be fucking JR, man. You’re the man. Never forget who you were, and how you pushed along the greatest era in WWE history.'”