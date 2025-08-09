Tony Schiavone Is Honored by Fans Who Praise His Work

– During a recent interview with WFXR ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed the importance of wrestling fans and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Schiavone on being honored by his fans: “Well, they impacted me by being a wrestling fan, by watching the TV shows, by buying the tickets and that’s not lost on me. So when someone says you’re the voice of my childhood, I’m honored. I really, really am. I’m very honored. I like to talk to people. I like to let them know that they meant a lot to my career.”

On the importance of the fans: “I really think sometimes throughout my career I’ve seen baseball players, major league baseball players, minor league baseball players, and I’ve also seen wrestlers not give the fans the time of day, and that’s wrong. That’s absolutely wrong. These are the people that make you what you are. So it’s special for me. People have said, ‘you’re the voice of my childhood. I’m sure you’ve heard that a lot.’ and I said, yes, but I don’t mind hearing it again. It means a lot to me.”