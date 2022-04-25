wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone Hopes WarnerMedia/Discovery Merger Leads To AEW Streaming Service
During the latest What Happened When (via Wrestling News), Tony Schiavone spoke about the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger, which he said he hopes leads to a streaming service of some kind for AEW.
When discussing if he had any concerns about the deal, he said: “From the people I’ve talked with, no. For me on the surface, yes, because I know what happened before. But I think we have a viable enough product that if Discovery says, ‘We don’t [want] wrestling’, we could end up somewhere else. The Khans are pretty plugged in. That’s what’s different about this era is that if Time Warner/Discovery doesn’t want us, we still have a business. I think there’s always some concern, but we’ve built up a very good relationship with Warner Media. If this merger comes, and as we’ve been reading, they’ve been clearing out a lot of people, it seems to me they are really big into streaming services. What I hope this means is that we are finally going to have a streaming service. In other words, we are finally going to have our own network where we can show our old shows.“
