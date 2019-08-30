Tony Schiavone On How He Signed With AEW, Says WWE Was Interested in Him

– During Tony Schiavone’s Q&A with Cody at Starrcast, Schiavone discussed how he ended up signing with AEW. According to Fightful, Schiavone and Cody discussed the situation and how Cody got him to take a meeting with Tony Khan after WWE expressed interest in bringing the former WCW announcer on board.

Schiavone said that he got a call from Bruce Prichard who said that WWE had interest in him. However, after Schiavone told Conrad Thompson — joking at the panel, “I got a call from Bruce and I actually told Conrad before I told my wife” — the information was passed to Cody. Schiavone then got a text message from Cody which read, “You’re not going to WWE.”

Schiavone said that he met with Tony Khan and talked about potentially joining AEW over dinner, where Khan’s love of the business impressed him. He noted, “He would say to me, ‘Remember what you did at Starrcade in 1992?’ No, I don’t, I really don’t. Wow, [Tony Khan] really knows all of this stuff and it’s just a great fan of the sport.”

Schiavone officially revealed his signing in the latest Being the Elite.