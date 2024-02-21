Tony Schiavone Says He’s Into What AEW Is Doing As a Whole

Tony Schiavone is very happy on the whole with what AEW is doing. The AEW announcer spoke on his What Happened When podcast about the company and more, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being positive about the company on the whole: “There’s some things that bug me, some little things that bug me, but other than that I’m really into what we’re doing.”

On Eddie Kingston exposing him to wrestling in Japan: “I’m more exposed now to the wrestling that they had in Japan than I ever was. Thanks to the Forbidden Door, and also thanks to Eddie Kingston being with us and showing me some of this.”