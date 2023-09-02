Tony Schiavone On Why Jeff Jarrett in AEW is Great

In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), Tony Schiavone spoke about the work of Jeff Jarrett in AEW and why it’s a great thing to have him there. In addition to wrestling, Jarrett also works in a backstage role.

He said: “It is so great to have Jeff Jarrett work for us. A lot of times, when things get crazy backstage as they will, and I’m talking crazy backstage with things that don’t even make the dirt sheets. [Conrad notes he means putting together the show] Right. Sometimes, I’ll just go and talk to Jeff, and he’ll just kind of…his attitude just kind of calms me down. I guess it’s like he’s glad he doesn’t have to deal with it anymore.”