Tony Schiavone Reflects On Jim Ross Being a Mentor To Him

On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed legendary announcer Jim Ross, who recently announced his colon cancer diagnosis. You can check out some highlights below:

On JR: “You listed all the health problems that he has had throughout his career, but he has not let that slow him down. And some of his best work was after the Bell’s Palsy first struck. And I mentioned this on a social media post, Jim Ross is my mentor. He got me my first big contract ever. I was making, just to be very honest, $15,000 a year with Crockett Promotions, and he got me six figures. Now, if you go from $15,000 to six figures in one day, yeah, it’s life-changing. And he’s responsible for that, I’ll never forget. And also, he taught — Jim, you know how great a talker Jim is on the air. We all do.”

On JR’s guidance: “Just hang out with him and listen to him talk when he’s rolling. He has such great advice on careers and how you should approach your business, and how you should be a wrestling announcer. And he taught me a lot when he first arrived in 1987. And when I say Jim Ross is my mentor, fans may say, ‘Oh, he’s bulls**tting.’ No, it’s true; he was. Now, I was announcing wrestling before I started working with Jim Ross, but I really don’t think I truly got it until I started working with JR.

“So, that’s what he means to my career, and that’s why I was so happy to be standing with him on October 2nd, 2019 doing shows again on TNT. And I know his health has been bad; I know he’s battled it. But we’ve had a lot of fun with him backstage in AEW, and hopefully, we still can in the years to come. And we are praying for Jim, no doubt about it, we are praying for him. And I went to Mass just yesterday, praying for Jim.”

