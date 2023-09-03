Tony Schiavone on Why He Likes to Go to Every AEW Show

– During the latest edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed making the commitment to go to every AEW show, even though Tony Khan told him that he doesn’t have. Schiavone stated the following (via Fightful):

“This lifestyle hasn’t bit me in the ass yet, Conrad [Conrad Thompson], and I don’t think it will. The fact that you see me at times on Collision is because I told Tony [Tony Khan], ‘I’m going to go to every show.’ Some guys go to some shows, and some guys don’t. Same with the people backstage. Some guys go, and some guys don’t. Tony told me, he said, ‘You do only have to come to every show.’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I made a commitment to you, and I made a commitment to this company. So I’m gonna be at every show. It’s worth it. I have fun on Saturdays, I really do. I enjoy Saturdays a lot. I enjoy seeing guys that I don’t see on Wednesdays. We have two different backstage crews that do pre-tapes, and I enjoy working with them. So it’s good stuff.”