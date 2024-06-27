wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Schiavone Lost His Voice On AEW Dynamite, Dark Match From Show
– Tony Schiavone explained his absence from the end of AEW Dynamite, saying he lost his voice during the show. Schiavone was absent from the end of Wednesday’s show and he took to social media to explain his absence, writing to Twitter:
“Lost my voice. It was giving me problems all weekend. Thanks for asking.”
– PWInsider reports that EJ Nduka defeated Marcus Mathers in a dark match that took place before Wednesday’s show.
