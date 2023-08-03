– Speaking on this week’s edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed his promo segment on last Saturday’s AEW Collision with CM Punk and Ricky Starks. Schiavone stated the following on getting to have mic time with Punk and Starks (via Fightful):

“You’re not gonna be able to beat me and CM Punk and Ricky Starks this last Saturday. That has to go down as one of my favorite ones. I really enjoyed that. I loved it, loved the whole segment. I loved that segment, and I loved that segment the week before, when we established that tag team match. But I loved the stuff I did with Britt, when we did the thing with getting our nails done. I liked all of that stuff, working with her. But I really think that that segment Saturday night was one of favorites, if not my favorite of all time, me being a part of it.”

CM Punk will face Ricky Starks in a rematch this Saturday on AEW Collision. WWE Hall of Famer Ricky The Dragon Steamboat will serve as the special guest official. The card will be broadcast live on TNT on Saturday, August 5 at 8:00 pm EST. The show is being held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.