Tony Schiavone Says ‘Mimosa Mayhem’ Is One Of Chris Jericho’s Most Memorable Matches

In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), Tony Schiavone said Chris Jericho’s vs. Orange Cassidy at AEW All Out 2020, a Mimosa Mayhem match, is one of Jericho’s most memorable. The match featured a vat of mimosa and whoever got thrown into it first, lost.

He said: “There’s been other great matches, but that has to rank with one of the most memorable. To me, that just shows you the genius of Chris Jericho because Chris Jericho knows how to do things that will stick in your memory.“