Note on Tony Schiavone Looking ‘Miserable’ During AEW Dynamite
April 12, 2024 | Posted by
Before the footage from All In aired on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, several people online claimed that Tony Schiavone did not look happy at ringside. Even Dave Meltzer noted that he thought Schiavone ‘looked miserable’ when throwing to the segment. However, Meltzer reported in today’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this was not the case.
Sources indicated that Schiavone was simply selling the idea of heels doing something petty and his role was to look disgusted. There was said to be ‘shock’ that people took it any other way.
