Tony Schiavone To Miss Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Ian Riccaboni Stepping In

Tony Schiavone will not be calling tonight’s AEW Dynamite due to illness, with Ian Riccaboni filling in for him. Tony Khan announced on Twitter on Wednesday evening that Schiavone is sick tonight and that Riccaboni will be joining the commentary team for the evening. Khan noted that Schiavone will be back for AEW Collision on Saturday.

The AEW president wrote:

“With the iconic @tonyschiavone24 home sick tonight, we’ll be joined on commentary for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite by Mr @IanRiccaboni! Get well soon Tony

See you in St Louis this Saturday at #AEWCollision! As for the rest of you, see you all on @TBSNetwork on Dynamite TONIGHT”