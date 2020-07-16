wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone Misses Fight For the Fallen Due to COVID-19 Test Result Delay
July 15, 2020 | Posted by
AEW is missing Tony Schiavone for Fight For the Fallen due to his COVID-19 test results being delayed. It was announced on tonight’s show that Schiavone would not be commentating due to his results not yet coming in. Schiavone has not shown any symptoms and there’s no indication that he may have the virus.
Taz filled in for Schiavone on commentary. Schiavone will still host tonight’s post-show on the AEW YouTube account.
Immediately following Fight for the Fallen be sure to watch our post-show hosted by @tonyschiavone24!
⬇️ Links to watch ⬇️
Facebook – https://t.co/yEAavFdsFV
YouTube – https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/DJJGBllk4s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 15, 2020
