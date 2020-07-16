Tony Schiavone Misses Fight For the Fallen Due to COVID-19 Test Result Delay

AEW is missing Tony Schiavone for Fight For the Fallen due to his COVID-19 test results being delayed. It was announced on tonight’s show that Schiavone would not be commentating due to his results not yet coming in. Schiavone has not shown any symptoms and there’s no indication that he may have the virus.

Taz filled in for Schiavone on commentary. Schiavone will still host tonight’s post-show on the AEW YouTube account.